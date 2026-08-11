Government cites Rule 135 for market-driven fares in India

Minister Murlidhar Mohol explained that regulating ticket prices could actually hurt competition and make it harder for airlines to stay afloat.

He put it simply: Airlines have the autonomy to establish airfare based on their operational and economic viability on a particular route while adhering to Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Still, the DGCA (aviation watchdog) keeps an eye on fares for selected 78 routes on a random basis (about 27% of the domestic traffic), and the government steps in with temporary fare caps in exceptional circumstances.