Government clarifies ITCC required only for investigations or ₹10L arrears India Apr 18, 2026

No need to stress, most Indians can travel abroad without an income tax clearance certificate (ITCC).

The government clarified that only people with serious financial irregularities where the person's presence is needed for an investigation or outstanding tax arrears exceeding ₹10 lakh that have not been stayed by any authority need this document.

This came after a viral video claimed everyone needed an ITCC, but officials say the rule has not changed since 2003.