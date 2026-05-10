Government confirms Agni missile with MIRV under DRDO supervision

MIRV boosts India's nuclear deterrence

With MIRV technology on board, India's nuclear deterrence gets a solid boost: one missile can handle multiple threats.

This upgrade also means India joins the small club of countries like the US Russia, and China, which already have this capability.

While officials didn't share all the specs, it's likely part of the long-range Agni series that helps keep India's defense strong and ready for any challenge in the region.