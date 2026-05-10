Government confirms Agni missile with MIRV under DRDO supervision
India has pulled off a successful test of its advanced Agni missile, now equipped with MIRV technology (that is Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle, if you're curious).
In simple terms: one missile can now send several warheads to different targets at once.
The test was supervised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and officially confirmed through a government statement.
MIRV boosts India's nuclear deterrence
With MIRV technology on board, India's nuclear deterrence gets a solid boost: one missile can handle multiple threats.
This upgrade also means India joins the small club of countries like the US Russia, and China, which already have this capability.
While officials didn't share all the specs, it's likely part of the long-range Agni series that helps keep India's defense strong and ready for any challenge in the region.