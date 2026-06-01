Government considers scrapping free national highway tolls for senior officials
India
Big changes could be coming to how tolls work on national highways.
The government is considering scrapping free toll rides for senior officials, aiming to make everyone pay their fair share and cut down on VIP perks.
A committee has suggested updating the rules so fewer vehicles get special treatment.
FASTag annual pass ₹3,075 recommended
The plan is still being discussed with government departments, and any changes may roll out in phases.
Instead of exemptions, officials are recommending a FASTag Annual Pass (₹3,075, which covers up to 200 crossings) with departments able to reimburse the cost.
The goal is to encourage more people to use FASTag and create a fairer, smoother toll system for all.