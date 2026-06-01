Government considers scrapping free national highway tolls for senior officials

FASTag annual pass ₹3,075 recommended

The plan is still being discussed with government departments, and any changes may roll out in phases.

Instead of exemptions, officials are recommending a FASTag Annual Pass (₹3,075, which covers up to 200 crossings) with departments able to reimburse the cost.

The goal is to encourage more people to use FASTag and create a fairer, smoother toll system for all.