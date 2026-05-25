Government considers standardizing edible oil pack sizes for price clarity
India
The government is looking at making all cooking oil brands use the same pack sizes, so it's simpler to compare prices.
This idea came up after a recent meeting where industry groups pointed out that weird pack sizes, like 650gm or 870gm, make it confusing for shoppers and make price comparisons more difficult.
The goal is to help people spot real deals and avoid being misled.
Officials reviewing industry suggestions
If this goes through, both Indian and imported oils would have to follow the new rules.
Officials say they're reviewing suggestions from industry associations, aiming for more transparency and fair play in the edible oil market.
It's a step toward clearer choices (and hopefully less math) next time you're picking up groceries.