Government considers standardizing edible oil pack sizes for price clarity India May 25, 2026

The government is looking at making all cooking oil brands use the same pack sizes, so it's simpler to compare prices.

This idea came up after a recent meeting where industry groups pointed out that weird pack sizes, like 650gm or 870gm, make it confusing for shoppers and make price comparisons more difficult.

The goal is to help people spot real deals and avoid being misled.