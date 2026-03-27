Government cuts fuel taxes to shield consumers from rising prices

Export duties on diesel and ATF reinstated

To make sure there's enough fuel at home, export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are back: ₹21.5 per liter for diesel and ₹29.5 for ATF.

Despite all these shifts, gasoline and diesel prices in Delhi are holding steady at ₹94.77 and ₹87.67 per liter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the goal is simple: protect consumers from global price swings while keeping essential fuels available across the country.