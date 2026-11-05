Government drops 25% cap on Agniveers's permanent jobs before polls
India
The government has dropped the rule that only 25% of Agniveers could get permanent military jobs after four years.
This move comes after a lot of young people voiced frustration, since many saw the army as a way to build a better life.
The timing is no coincidence: it's right before big elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.
NDA courts youth, plans caste census
The BJP-led NDA wants to win back young voters by opening up more long-term military careers.
Rolling back this rule is part of a bigger strategy, which also includes plans for a caste census in 2025, something the opposition has been asking for.