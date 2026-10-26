Government eyes ₹1,150cr scheme to curb industrial pollution in NCR
India
The government is eyeing a ₹1,150 crore plan to help clean up industrial pollution across the National Capital Region.
If approved, around 600 factories could get one-time support to install air pollution control devices and effluent treatment systems, as winter smog usually chokes the area.
Ghaziabad Faridabad Noida Sonipat top beneficiaries
Industries in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, and Sonipat, some of NCR's biggest polluters, stand to benefit most.
To get this support, factories will need to upgrade their tech and switch to cleaner fuels.
This scheme is part of a bigger push alongside efforts to cut car and construction emissions, with final approval expected soon.