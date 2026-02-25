Government jobs are in, private sector is out: Report
Thinking about a government job? You're not alone—India just saw a huge 57% spike in government and defense hiring, with job postings rising from about 6,800 to nearly 10,800 in just one year.
Meanwhile, private sectors like IT and banking are actually cutting back on new hires.
What's driving the shift?
This isn't just a one-off—government hiring has been growing steadily for months as the public sector expands into areas like infrastructure and manufacturing.
There's also an 8% rise in fresher roles (mostly outside IT), which means more stable options for young job seekers.
All of this is shaking up India's job scene and making government work appear attractive to many job seekers.