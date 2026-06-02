Government launches Sarthak PDS ₹25,530cr 5-year upgrade across India
India
The government just rolled out Sarthak PDS, a five-year, ₹25,530 crore plan to upgrade how ration is distributed across India.
With around 81.35 crore ration card holders depending on the system, the goal is to make things smoother, more transparent, and way more tech-savvy.
Sarthak PDS adds real-time AI verification
Sarthak PDS brings in AI tools for real-time verification so only genuine beneficiaries get help.
There's also an AI-powered WhatsApp helpline for quick support in multiple languages, and new tracking features that follow food grains from warehouses right up to your local shop, making it much harder for anything (or anyone) to slip through the cracks.