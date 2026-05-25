Government orders Gymkhana Club vacate Lutyens campus citing security needs
Delhi's 113-year-old Gymkhana Club has been told to leave its massive, historic campus in Lutyens's Delhi by June 5.
The government says the land is needed for public use: mainly strengthening defense infrastructure, governance facilities, and high-security requirements near the prime minister's residence.
The club, which pays just ₹1,000 a month in rent, is fighting back in court and wants to stay until it gets a new place.
Debate over Gymkhana Club land use
The eviction has reignited debate over how public land is used by private clubs.
Many have criticized Gymkhana's super-exclusive membership rules and decades-long waitlists, calling it unfair that such prime land benefits only a select few.
Others argue the club is part of Delhi's heritage.
The High Court will hear the case on May 26.