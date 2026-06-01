Government readies protection for farmers after IMD forecasts below-normal monsoon
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of a weaker monsoon this year, the government is stepping up efforts to protect farmers and crops that rely on seasonal rains.
The IMD forecast below-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season, which could impact kharif crops.
States stock drought-tolerant seeds, promote alternatives
States are keeping extra seeds handy, especially those that can handle less rain, and rolling out region-specific backup plans.
Farmers are being encouraged to try alternative crops, fertilizer supplies are being secured, and timely advice is going out so everyone can stay ahead of the weather.
Officials speed irrigation projects, promote micro-irrigation
To make sure water goes further if rains fall short, officials are pushing micro-irrigation and rainwater harvesting.
They are also speeding up unfinished irrigation projects.
The hope is these steps will help keep food supplies steady even if the monsoon does not deliver as usual.