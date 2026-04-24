Government report: 2 thirds of India's reservoirs below half capacity
India
India's big reservoirs are running low: two-thirds of them are now less than half full, according to a new government report.
Overall storage sits at about 41%, which is actually much better than last year and higher than the decade average, but it's still not great news.
Southern reservoirs as low as 21%
Southern states like Telangana and Karnataka are struggling the most, with some reservoirs down to just 21% to 26% capacity.
Eastern states aren't far behind; Assam and West Bengal have some of the lowest levels at 17% and 13%.
Meanwhile, western India is doing a bit better at 48%.
With a heat wave on the way, the IMD warns water supplies could drop even more, so keeping an eye on this is pretty important for everyone.