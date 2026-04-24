Government report: 2 thirds of India's reservoirs below half capacity

Southern reservoirs as low as 21%

Southern states like Telangana and Karnataka are struggling the most, with some reservoirs down to just 21% to 26% capacity.

Eastern states aren't far behind; Assam and West Bengal have some of the lowest levels at 17% and 13%.

Meanwhile, western India is doing a bit better at 48%.

With a heat wave on the way, the IMD warns water supplies could drop even more, so keeping an eye on this is pretty important for everyone.