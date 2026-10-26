Government report finds India's major infrastructure projects ₹3.22L/cr over budget
India
Turns out, India's major infrastructure projects have gone over budget by a whopping ₹3.22 lakh crore, says a new government report.
Out of 1,853 projects checked (each costing over ₹150 crore), the total estimated spend has shot up from ₹34.34 lakh crore to ₹37.56 lakh crore as of September 2026.
Major projects have spent ₹17.73L/cr
₹17.73 lakh crore has been spent so far, accounting for about 47.21% of the project cost.
Road Transport and Highways is handling the most projects, 974 in total, worth nearly ₹9.46 lakh crore.
Railways and Coal follow behind with big investments too, while Transport and Logistics stands out for leading investment in connectivity all across India.