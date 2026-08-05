Government rescue effort returns 4,052 Indian seafarers from West Asia
India
4,052 Indian seafarers stranded in the West Asia crisis are finally back home, thanks to a major government-led rescue effort.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared that the DGCOMM Centre (MMDAC), operating round-the-clock, handled 16,448 calls and 40,594 emails handled by our emergency response channels to make this happen.
Government offers ₹10L to seafarers' families
For families who lost loved ones at sea, the government is providing ₹10 lakh in financial aid under a special risk scheme.
After an Indian-flagged merchant vessel was attacked near Yemen, but its crew was rescued safely, Sonowal condemned the "unprovoked attack" and assured that keeping Indian maritime workers safe remains a top priority.