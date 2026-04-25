Government reshuffles NITI Aayog, names Ashok Lahiri vice chairperson India Apr 25, 2026

Big changes at NITI Aayog. The government has reshuffled its top think tank for the first time since 2015, bringing in economist Ashok Lahiri as the new vice chairperson, taking over from Suman Berry.

Alongside him, four new full-time members, Abhay Karandikar (a 5G tech leader), Dr. M Srinivas (healthcare expert), Gobardhan Das (tuberculosis researcher), and K V Raju (agri-economist), are joining the team.