Government reshuffles NITI Aayog, names Ashok Lahiri vice chairperson
India
Big changes at NITI Aayog. The government has reshuffled its top think tank for the first time since 2015, bringing in economist Ashok Lahiri as the new vice chairperson, taking over from Suman Berry.
Alongside him, four new full-time members, Abhay Karandikar (a 5G tech leader), Dr. M Srinivas (healthcare expert), Gobardhan Das (tuberculosis researcher), and K V Raju (agri-economist), are joining the team.
Long serving NITI Aayog members replaced
Several long-serving members have been replaced, making space for fresh perspectives.
With backgrounds ranging from cutting-edge tech to public health and agriculture, the new lineup is expected to bring more innovation and real-world experience to shaping India's future policies.