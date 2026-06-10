Government rolling out AI traffic system across Delhi-NCR 1,200km India Jun 10, 2026

Big update for anyone driving around Delhi-NCR: The government is rolling out an AI-powered traffic system across 1,200km of highways and expressways.

Already live on the Dwarka Expressway, this setup uses smart cameras, radar speed checks, and license plate recognition to spot things like speeding and wrong-way driving.

Bids are open for the Delhi-Agra stretch (NH-19), with everything expected to be implemented and commissioned in about six to seven months after award.