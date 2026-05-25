Government says India has no Ebola cases amid WHO emergency

Authorities ramp up entry screenings

To stay ahead, authorities are ramping up health screenings for Ebola at airports, seaports, and land borders.

The health secretary is bringing together key ministries for better coordination, while ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been told to keep a close watch with strong tracking and testing systems.

The government says it's keeping precautions in sync with what's happening globally.