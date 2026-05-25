Government says India has no Ebola cases amid WHO emergency
India
Good news, the government says there are currently no Ebola cases in India.
This reassurance comes as the World Health Organization has labeled Ebola a global health emergency, so officials here are staying alert.
Nadda recently led a top-level meeting to check that India's preparations are on track.
Authorities ramp up entry screenings
To stay ahead, authorities are ramping up health screenings for Ebola at airports, seaports, and land borders.
The health secretary is bringing together key ministries for better coordination, while ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been told to keep a close watch with strong tracking and testing systems.
The government says it's keeping precautions in sync with what's happening globally.