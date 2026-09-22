Government signs MOUs with 22 states to launch UDAN phase
The government is signing MOUs with 22 states today to kick off the next phase of the UDAN scheme, aiming to make air travel more accessible across India.
This round brings in a new Challenge Mode and fresh route bidding, with states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Bihar on board.
The focus is on connecting smaller cities and making flying easier for everyone.
UDAN plans 100 airports 200 helipads
The next phase of the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN plans to launch a new Routes Bidding Round, including 100 airports are proposed to be developed from existing unserved airstrips, and 200 modern helipads are planned in hilly, remote, island, and aspirational regions.
There's ₹28,840 crore set aside for this phase.
Looking ahead, the Modified UDAN scheme will develop 100 airports and 200 helipads from FY 2026-27 to 2035-36 with a massive ₹28,840 crore budget.
Since its start in 2016, UDAN has already made flying possible on 679 routes. Now it's set to reach even more corners of the country.