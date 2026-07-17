Government SIT interim report on Ram Temple donations due Monday
India
A government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been digging into alleged mishandling of donations for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Their interim report is expected to reach the Supreme Court on Monday.
The SIT, set up in June with three senior officials, is looking into how funds (donated for the Ram Temple) were managed.
Janmabhoomi trust probe yields 8 arrests
The SIT's early findings led to eight arrests and recovery of cash reportedly taken from temple donations.
Two trust officials stepped down as the probe unfolded.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is reviewing calls for stricter audits and a CBI inquiry.
The trust will meet in Ayodhya on July 22 to talk about better ways to handle donations and improve transparency going forward.