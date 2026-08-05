Government submits AI, blockchain plan to Supreme Court for NEET
Big changes are coming to NEET!
On August 5, the government shared new plans with the Supreme Court to make the medical entrance exam much more secure.
After a recent paper leak, they're rolling out advanced tech like artificial intelligence for initial drafting, with blockchain as a focus for future recommendations, to keep everything tight and fair.
NEET fortress model assigns serial numbers
There's now a 10-stage "fortress" model: think "air-gapped" AI for initial drafting during the translation stage, with six layers of tamper-evident packaging, and unique serial numbers on every paper and answer sheet.
If you try to cheat? The updated law means you could face up to 10 years in jail and a ₹1 crore fine.
Plus, Nandan Nilekani is heading up a special task force to suggest even more improvements within three months.