Government tells Delhi Gymkhana to vacate 27.3-acre site June 5
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club is in hot water after being told by the government to leave its iconic 27.3-acre spot in Lutyens's Delhi by June 5, supposedly for "defense and security-related purposes" reasons.
Not ready to give up, a club member has taken the fight to the Delhi High Court, with a hearing set for May 26.
Court pauses action over ₹47.59cr rent
On top of the eviction notice, the club is also pushing back against a jaw-dropping rent hike from just ₹409.50 a year (since 1927) to ₹47.59 crore, retroactively applied from 2018.
The club says it simply cannot pay this amount and points out there were procedural lapses in how it all happened.
For now, the court has paused further action until July so both sides can talk things out.