Government tells Delhi Gymkhana to vacate 27.3-acre site June 5

Court pauses action over ₹47.59cr rent

On top of the eviction notice, the club is also pushing back against a jaw-dropping rent hike from just ₹409.50 a year (since 1927) to ₹47.59 crore, retroactively applied from 2018.

The club says it simply cannot pay this amount and points out there were procedural lapses in how it all happened.

For now, the court has paused further action until July so both sides can talk things out.