Government tells Supreme Court smartphones blur journalists amid assault claims
India
During a Supreme Court hearing, the government raised worries about how hard it is to tell real journalists from content creators these days, thanks to smartphones; pretty much anyone can report news.
This came up after several women journalists said they were assaulted by police while covering protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 3.
Surya Kant mulls committee, bars arrest
Chief Justice Surya Kant is thinking about setting up a committee, possibly with former women judges and retired IPS officers, to look into the police assault allegations.
For now, the court has told Delhi Police not to arrest the woman journalist.