Government to double 5kg LPG supply for Delhi migrants
India
Getting cooking gas is about to get easier for Delhi's migrant workers.
The government will double the supply of 5kg LPG cylinders, making it simpler for migrants across the city to access cooking fuel.
District magistrate camps for Delhi migrants
Special camps run by district magistrates are coming soon to neighborhoods with lots of migrant laborers.
If you're a migrant and struggling to get a cylinder, you can request a camp in your area.
Just bring your Aadhaar as ID and pay at the camp. No extra hassle.