Government told Parliament AI demand pushed data centers to 1,575MW
India
India's data center capacity shot up from 375MW in 2020 to a massive 1,575MW currently, mostly thanks to the explosion of AI and high-performance computing.
The government shared these numbers in Parliament on Wednesday, highlighting how digital demand is reshaping the country's tech landscape.
IndiaAI mission pushes AI and efficiency
The IndiaAI Mission is building homegrown AI tools and making advanced tech more accessible everywhere.
They are also pushing for greener data centers with rules like Green Energy Open Access and new standards for energy, water, and cooling efficiency.
Advanced cooling methods (think liquid and immersion cooling) are being used to cut down on power and water use, aiming for a future where big tech does not mean a bigger carbon footprint.