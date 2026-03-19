Government wants to pre-install 'Aadhaar' on all phones
India
The Aadhaar agency has asked the IT ministry to engage Apple, Samsung, and Google to explore pre-installing the Aadhaar app on devices.
The goal? Make digital ID access easier for everyone.
But tech companies aren't thrilled. Many say this could raise costs and make phones harder to use.
Industry groups say it could raise costs
Aadhaar is a go-to app for things like banking and mobile sign-ups, since it links your unique ID number with your biometrics.
Still, privacy worries and past data leaks have made people cautious.
Industry groups argue that forcing the app onto every phone isn't worth the extra hassle or expense.
Plus, India's tried similar moves before and faced criticism and pushback.