Govind Dev Giri denies involvement in Ram temple donation theft India Jul 05, 2026

Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, says he had nothing to do with the alleged donation theft.

He is pushing for a fair investigation and wants stricter systems to keep contributions safe.

Giri explained that his job is all about keeping audited records and that almost every payment goes through the bank, with minimal exceptions for cash or personal donations.