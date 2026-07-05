Govind Dev Giri denies involvement in Ram temple donation theft
India
Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya, says he had nothing to do with the alleged donation theft.
He is pushing for a fair investigation and wants stricter systems to keep contributions safe.
Giri explained that his job is all about keeping audited records and that almost every payment goes through the bank, with minimal exceptions for cash or personal donations.
Giri denies managing Ram temple offerings
Giri made it clear he does not deal with daily offerings; that is managed locally under strict rules set up with the State Bank of India.
He trusts the investigators and hopes anyone found guilty gets punished.