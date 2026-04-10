Gravel truck flips onto sleeping laborers in Saharanpur, killing 3
India
Early Friday morning in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a gravel truck lost control and flipped onto a tin shed where five laborers were sleeping near an under-construction bridge.
Three workers, Asgar, Istkar, and Shaukeen, did not survive, while two others are being treated for injuries.
Police probe Saharanpur crash causes
Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and are investigating what went wrong: driver negligence and speeding are possible causes.
As Deoband Circle Officer Abhitesh Singh put it, efforts are under way to figure out exactly how this tragic accident happened.