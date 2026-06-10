Great Nicobar R&R census begins June 10 for ₹92,000cr project
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has notified the start of a resettlement and rehabilitation (R and R) census as part of the massive ₹92,000 crore Great Nicobar development project.
Starting June 10 at Kamal Basti's recreation hall, officials will verify documents, a key first step toward building new roads and transforming Great Nicobar into a modern township with an airport, port, defense facilities, and more by 2050.
Government touts strategic presence, critics worry
The government says this project will boost India's strategic presence in the region and drive tourism.
But not everyone's convinced: local tribal councils, environmentalists, and opposition leaders worry about the impact on people and nature.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram described it as "frontier infrastructure development," though a 2024 Public Investment Board assessment found the proposed port lacking in "strategic objectives."