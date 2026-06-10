Great Nicobar R&R census begins June 10 for ₹92,000cr project India Jun 10, 2026

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has notified the start of a resettlement and rehabilitation (R and R) census as part of the massive ₹92,000 crore Great Nicobar development project.

Starting June 10 at Kamal Basti's recreation hall, officials will verify documents, a key first step toward building new roads and transforming Great Nicobar into a modern township with an airport, port, defense facilities, and more by 2050.