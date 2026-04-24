Greater Noida man allegedly strangles partner then kills himself
India
A young couple was found dead in their rented room in Greater Noida's Tugalpur village, after neighbors reported a foul smell.
Police believe the 27-year-old man strangled his 24-year-old partner with a scarf before taking his own life.
The pair had been missing for two days before being discovered.
Police conduct postmortem and probe
The couple, originally from Deoria, had told their landlord they were married but were actually in a live-in relationship, something their families didn't know.
The woman recently left her hospital housekeeping job; the man's work details aren't clear yet.
Police have done a postmortem and are still investigating, with efforts ongoing to contact the woman's family and piece together what happened.