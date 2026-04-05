Greater Noida petrol pump dispensed rainwater mixed fuel, 10 stranded
A gasoline pump near Parichowk, Greater Noida, accidentally dispensed gasoline mixed with rainwater on Saturday, leaving 10 vehicles, four cars and six bikes, stranded soon after refueling.
The mix-up happened when a reversing tanker caused water pipes to break, letting rainwater seep in.
Frustrated customers quickly gathered at the scene, and things got tense enough that police had to step in.
Technicians confirm around 12000L fuel affected
Technicians confirmed around 12,000-liter of fuel were affected. Mechanics at the pump worked fast to fix up the stranded vehicles, while customers demanded answers and compensation.
The pump manager agreed to compensate the affected customers and get clean fuel soon. Meanwhile, the district supply department team would investigate the matter further.