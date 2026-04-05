Greater Noida petrol pump dispensed rainwater mixed fuel, 10 stranded India Apr 05, 2026

A gasoline pump near Parichowk, Greater Noida, accidentally dispensed gasoline mixed with rainwater on Saturday, leaving 10 vehicles, four cars and six bikes, stranded soon after refueling.

The mix-up happened when a reversing tanker caused water pipes to break, letting rainwater seep in.

Frustrated customers quickly gathered at the scene, and things got tense enough that police had to step in.