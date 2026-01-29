Greater Noida: Traffic cop dragged 500m on car bonnet India Jan 29, 2026

A traffic constable in Greater Noida, Gurmeet Chaudhary, was dragged for about 500 meters on the bonnet of a speeding car after trying to manage traffic at the Sector P3 roundabout.

The driver reportedly ignored signals, accelerated, then hit him and sped off while Chaudhary clung to the car.

The driver eventually abandoned the car and ran away.