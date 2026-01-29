Greater Noida: Traffic cop dragged 500m on car bonnet
India
A traffic constable in Greater Noida, Gurmeet Chaudhary, was dragged for about 500 meters on the bonnet of a speeding car after trying to manage traffic at the Sector P3 roundabout.
The driver reportedly ignored signals, accelerated, then hit him and sped off while Chaudhary clung to the car.
The driver eventually abandoned the car and ran away.
Cop stable; police searching for driver
Chaudhary escaped without serious injuries and is safe.
A bystander's video of the incident is circulating online.
Police have seized the red car involved and filed an FIR against the unidentified driver for attempt to murder and other charges.
Three teams have been deployed to arrest the accused.