Groom arrested for extorting, blackmailing priest during wedding celebrations

Details of the shocking incident

After getting the priest alone, Haddi allegedly stole his scooter and came back with friends.

They accused the priest of having an affair with Haddi's girlfriend and threatened to file a fake rape case unless he paid up.

The group abducted the priest, assaulted him in another flat, and forced his brother to transfer ₹50,000 online, while demanding even more money.

The priest was finally let go but warned not to speak out or face more false charges.

Police say Haddi already has multiple cases against him; his fiancee reportedly threatened to die by suicide after hearing about the arrest.

The groom and several associates were arrested and remanded, while police continue investigations into whether there are other victims.