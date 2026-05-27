Growing glacial lake in Himachal Pradesh threatens Sissu, 34 settlements
India
Sissu, a small village in Himachal Pradesh, is now at risk because a glacial lake in its vicinity is getting bigger fast.
Experts say if there's heavy rain, an avalanche, or a landslide, the lake could burst and cause major flooding, putting 34 nearby settlements in danger.
Experts urge early warning and relocation
The growing lake is another sign of how climate change is speeding up glacier melt in the Himalayas.
Experts are urging authorities to set up early warning systems and keep a close watch on the lake.
They are also calling for plans to help move people who are most at risk, so communities like Sissu can stay safe as our planet warms.