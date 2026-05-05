GSEB releases Class 12 HSC results with 33% pass threshold
India
GSEB just dropped the Class 12 HSC results! You can check your scores on gseb.org or Digilocker.
To pass, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals.
If you missed the mark in one or two subjects, don't stress, you can still go for compartment exams.
GSEB HSC English medium 85.13% pass
Science students saw an 84.33% pass rate. English-medium students edged ahead with 85.13%, while Gujarati-medium students were close at 84.32%.
Your mark sheets and certificates will reach your school later, and information about rechecking or supplementary exams is on the way.
This year, extra security like CCTV and police was added to keep things fair for everyone.