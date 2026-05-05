GSEB releases Class 12 HSC results with 33% pass threshold India May 05, 2026

GSEB just dropped the Class 12 HSC results! You can check your scores on gseb.org or Digilocker.

To pass, you'll need at least 33% in both theory and practicals.

If you missed the mark in one or two subjects, don't stress, you can still go for compartment exams.