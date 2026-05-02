Gujarat 12th results May 4 at 10am on gseb.org

Gujarat exams held across 1,700+ centers

This year's exams ran from February 26 to March 18 across over 1,700 centers with more than 1.5 million students taking part.

After results go live, GSEB will share details on how to apply for rechecking or correct names and grades.

Schools will get official instructions soon and mark sheets will be sent out after the announcement.

For the latest updates, keep an eye on the official website.