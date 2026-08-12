Gujarat 19-year-old allegedly kidnapped after bike skid in Aamgaon Talasari
India
A 19-year-old woman in Gujarat went through a horrifying ordeal on Tuesday after her bike skidded in Aamgaon, Talasari.
While she and her friend were still recovering from the fall, a group of men showed up, chased her friend away, and called more people to join them.
The six men then allegedly kidnapped her and took her to a secluded spot.
Talasari police arrest 3, seek 3
After the assault, the woman filed a complaint with Talasari police.
So far, three suspects have been arrested, while police are searching for the other three.
Authorities say they are continuing their investigation.