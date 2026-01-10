Gujarat: 8, including minor, arrested for raping 15-year-old

Police have arrested eight people, including a minor, in Gujarat 's Navsari district for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim stepped out of her house at around 10:00pm to attend to nature's call, according to NDTV. Three of her acquaintances forcibly abducted her on a motorcycle and took her to a nearby check dam, where five others were waiting.

Family's search Victim's ordeal unfolds, family searches for her The eight accused took the girl to a room near a water tank and gang-raped her. They also threatened her before fleeing the scene. The survivor managed to walk back home after the incident and narrated her ordeal to her family. According to The Times of India, the girl's family had gone to bed around 8:00pm and discovered she was missing when her father woke up at 10:30pm.

Arrests made Police complaint leads to swift arrests After finding the girl in their parked car, her family approached the police. The victim told investigators that her three acquaintances were involved in the crime. This led to their detention and identification of five other suspects. All eight accused, aged between 16 and 21 years, were arrested on Thursday from nearby villages.