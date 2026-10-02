Gujarat becomes 2nd state to adopt UCC
What's the story
Gujarat has become the second Indian state to get approval to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after President Droupadi Murmu approved the legislation. The Gujarat Assembly had passed the UCC Bill in March, following a seven-and-a-half-hour-long debate. Uttarakhand was the first state to pass such legislation. The Gujarat government will now announce the rules for the UCC, after which the law will come into effect.
Legal provisions
Key provisions of UCC Bill
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated the UCC gives equal rights to everyone, but the Opposition termed the legislation "anti-Muslim" and accused the administration of passing it for political advantage.
The UCC Bill mandates the registration of marriages and divorces, with a fine of up to ₹10,000 for non-compliance.
It also makes live-in relationships compulsory to register and requires couples to inform authorities when such relationships end.
Children born from these relationships will be considered legitimate.
Controversial response
Opposition slams UCC bill as 'anti-Muslim'
The legislation also bans polygamy and imposes up to seven years' imprisonment for forced marriages.
Divorce by any means other than a court decree shall be punishable by up to three years in prison.
The opposition, however, argues that the Bill solely targets communal issues and promotes the ruling party's electoral objectives. Opposition leaders said that the administration expedited the measure to address anti-incumbency against the BJP ahead of the local body elections.