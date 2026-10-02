Gujarat becomes 2nd state to adopt UCC 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated the UCC gives equal rights to everyone, but the Opposition termed the legislation "anti-Muslim" and accused the administration of passing it for political advantage.

The UCC Bill mandates the registration of marriages and divorces, with a fine of up to ₹10,000 for non-compliance.

It also makes live-in relationships compulsory to register and requires couples to inform authorities when such relationships end.

Children born from these relationships will be considered legitimate.