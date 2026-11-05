Gujarat and Uttarakhand raise dearness allowance from 60% to 63%
Just in time for Diwali, Gujarat has announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners, and Uttarakhand has announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for personnel working in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, and technical educational institutions, including those drawing salaries under UGC pay scales, raising it from 60% to 63%, starting July 1, 2026.
This move is meant to help folks cope with rising prices, following a similar step by the central government.
Gujarat adds ₹1,569cr Uttarakhand matches hike
In Gujarat, around 4.62 lakh employees and 5.07 lakh pensioners will see bigger paychecks, though it adds ₹1,569 crore a year to the state's expenses. Arrears from July to October will be paid out this November.
Uttarakhand is rolling out the same increase for its staff, including those in local bodies, aided educational institutions, state universities, and technical educational institutions, including those drawing salaries under UGC pay scales, hoping to give everyone a little more breathing room during tough economic times.