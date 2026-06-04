Gujarat announces Banaskantha police range covering Banaskantha Patan Vav-Tharad districts

Parixita Rathod to lead border operations

The new setup is all about improving coordination with agencies like the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG). It should help keep an eye on migration and drug trafficking, and protect energy zones.

Inspector General Parixita Rathod will lead operations from Palanpur, bringing in more focused supervision.

This update follows last year's creation of Vav-Tharad district after Operation Sindoor, another step toward stronger border security.