Gujarat ATS arrests 2 men for alleged Ghazwa-e-Hind plot

Irfankhan Pathan contacted ISIS-linked accounts

Investigators say Pathan was trying to get weapons and was in contact with people linked to ISIS through WhatsApp and Instagram, while Sheikh, who runs a food business in Mumbai, had chats indicating anti-national activity in coordination with Irfan Pathan.

Both are now in custody for 11 days as the ATS teams up with Maharashtra Police to dig deeper into the conspiracy and check if more people are involved.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to keep extremist threats in check across India.