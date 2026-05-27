Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard seize over 100kg cocaine off Kutch
India
Gujarat ATS and the Coast Guard just pulled off a huge drug bust, seizing over 100kg of cocaine (that's about ₹1,000 crore!) from a European ship near Kutch.
The ship reportedly came from Pakistan's Port Qasim.
One person is in custody, and officials are now digging into how the drugs got here and who was involved.
Mumbai airport arrests 4 concealing cocaine
This isn't an isolated case. Just days earlier, Mumbai airport officials caught travelers from Addis Ababa carrying cocaine capsules inside their bodies.
In total, four people were arrested with over 2kg of cocaine worth ₹4.25 crore in the 850-gram seizure in those cases.
All these back-to-back busts are raising alarms about drug smuggling along India's western coast and the need for tighter checks.