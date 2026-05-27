Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard seize over 100kg cocaine off Kutch India May 27, 2026

Gujarat ATS and the Coast Guard just pulled off a huge drug bust, seizing over 100kg of cocaine (that's about ₹1,000 crore!) from a European ship near Kutch.

The ship reportedly came from Pakistan's Port Qasim.

One person is in custody, and officials are now digging into how the drugs got here and who was involved.