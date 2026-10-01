Gujarat compels retirement of 2 IAS officers in Operation Gangajal
Big shake-up in Gujarat: the government has forced two IAS officers, K Rajesh and Gaurav Dahiya, were compulsorily retired.
This move is part of Operation Gangajal, a campaign to clean up corruption and misconduct in the administration.
Both officers had serious allegations against them: Rajesh for alleged bribery and illegal land allotments and money laundering, and Dahiya for misconduct.
K Rajesh arrested, Gaurav Dahiya accused
Rajesh was arrested by the CBI in 2022 for allegedly taking bribes while working as Surendranagar collector, including for arms licenses and allotment of government land.
Dahiya faced accusations of bigamy and other misconduct, although he was cleared by Delhi Police, financial scrutiny continued.
With Operation Gangajal, Gujarat is sending a clear message: no tolerance for corruption at the top.