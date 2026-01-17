MP man sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old in Gujarat

A special court in Rajkot , Gujarat , has sentenced Ramsingh Tersingh Dudwa to death for the brutal rape of a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place on December 4, 2025, when Dudwa kidnapped the survivor from Kanpar village near Atkot and sexually assaulted her with an iron rod. The convict is a native of Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh, and was working in the Rajkot rural area as a farmhand for the past two years.

Rapid response Victim's family and police act swiftly The victim's aunt heard her screams and rushed to the scene, finding her in critical condition. She immediately alerted the girl's father and took her to Kanpar village government hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Rajkot Janana Hospital, where doctors stabilized her after a difficult procedure.

Forensic breakthrough DNA evidence leads to swift arrest The police launched a preliminary inquiry after the victim's father reported the incident. They arrested Dudwa on December 8, 2025, based on DNA evidence. A blood-stained iron rod was recovered from the crime scene, and forensic tests confirmed it matched both the victim's blood and Dudwa's hair. The chargesheet was filed within 11 days of the crime on December 15, 2025.

