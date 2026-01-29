Gujarat: Elderly man kills leopard in self-defense outside his home
India
In Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, an elderly man fought off a wild leopard with a spear and sickle after it attacked him on the outskirts of Gangda village on Thursday afternoon.
When his son rushed out to help, the leopard attacked him too, leaving both men seriously injured before the father managed to kill the animal.
Both recovering in hospital as officials investigate
The father and son are now hospitalized and receiving treatment for their injuries.
Forest officials have taken the leopard's body for examination to understand why it strayed so close to people.
This attack comes as human-leopard conflicts rise in Gujarat, where over 2,200 leopards—particularly concentrated in Saurashtra and Kutch—sometimes enter villages searching for food.