Gujarat: Elderly man kills leopard in self-defense outside his home India Jan 29, 2026

In Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, an elderly man fought off a wild leopard with a spear and sickle after it attacked him on the outskirts of Gangda village on Thursday afternoon.

When his son rushed out to help, the leopard attacked him too, leaving both men seriously injured before the father managed to kill the animal.