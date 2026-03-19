Gujarat farmhouse attack: 18 men arrested, police officers suspended

Accused paraded, apologize

After videos of the attack went viral online, public anger pushed police to act fast.

Two FIRs were filed: one for the violent break-in and another for damaging a police car.

Three individuals were initially detained; subsequent action led to the arrest of 18 accused, who were paraded through the streets and made to publicly apologize before being remanded in custody until March 23.

Several police officers who abandoned the scene have now been suspended as authorities continue investigating weapons used in the attack.