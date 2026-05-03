Gujarat food safety officials seize 1,018kg suspected fake paneer

FDCA fines violators ₹2.84L

The FDCA checked more than 4,000 shops and factories, sent 118 samples for lab testing, and slapped fines totaling about ₹284,000 on violators, plus sealed up 18 places breaking the rules.

They also ran hundreds of training sessions and awareness drives to help traders and the public spot food adulteration.

Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the government is serious about keeping your food safe and fighting back against adulteration.