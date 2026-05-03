Gujarat food safety officials seize 1,018kg suspected fake paneer
India
Gujarat's food safety officials just busted 1,018kg of suspected fake paneer in a major April crackdown.
The seized stash, worth about ₹183,000, was destroyed to keep harmful stuff off your plate.
This is part of a bigger push to stop synthetic dairy products from being sold as the real deal.
FDCA fines violators ₹2.84L
The FDCA checked more than 4,000 shops and factories, sent 118 samples for lab testing, and slapped fines totaling about ₹284,000 on violators, plus sealed up 18 places breaking the rules.
They also ran hundreds of training sessions and awareness drives to help traders and the public spot food adulteration.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the government is serious about keeping your food safe and fighting back against adulteration.