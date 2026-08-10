Gujarat forest department starts 100 hectare enclosure for attacking lions

Gujarat's forest department is setting up a 100-hectare fenced area at Ambardi Safari Park (Dhari, Amreli) just for lions that have attacked people.

This move comes after a spike in lion attacks, including deadly ones, in Junagadh, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.

Dr. Jaipal Singh, the state's top forest official, explained the lions will be kept in a controlled space to keep both people and wildlife safe.

Work on the enclosure has already started.