Gujarat forest department starts 100 hectare enclosure for attacking lions
Gujarat's forest department is setting up a 100-hectare fenced area at Ambardi Safari Park (Dhari, Amreli) just for lions that have attacked people.
This move comes after a spike in lion attacks, including deadly ones, in Junagadh, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.
Dr. Jaipal Singh, the state's top forest official, explained the lions will be kept in a controlled space to keep both people and wildlife safe.
Work on the enclosure has already started.
Ambardi Safari Park aids conservation efforts
Ambardi Safari Park, launched in 2017 and spread over 365 hectares, is all about wildlife conservation and is home to Asiatic lions, leopards, chital, nilgai, and more.
The new lion enclosure is part of ongoing efforts to reduce human-animal conflict while protecting local habitats and keeping things balanced for both animals and nearby communities.