Gujarat government proposes gifting Yusuf Pathan half disputed Vadodara land
India
The Gujarat government wants to gift former cricketer Yusuf Pathan a chunk of disputed land next to his home in Vadodara, about one-half of a 978-square-meter plot. The rest would be offered at a discounted price.
This move comes just two months after Pathan left the Trinamool Congress, and the final call is expected from the city's BJP-led committee on October 23.
Gujarat resolution aims to end dispute
Pathan has been fighting for this land since 2012, but things got stuck after state officials stopped an earlier sale, leading to years of legal back-and-forth.
Even after several appeals, courts sided with the state.
Now, a 2024 resolution issued by the state's Urban Development and Urban Housing Department, the proposal aims to finally put an end to this 14-year dispute.